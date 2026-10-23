RBI sets minimum bank leverage ratios effective April 2027
Big update from the Reserve Bank of India: starting April 2027, major Indian banks will need to keep a minimum leverage ratio of 4%, while other commercial banks must hold at least 3.5%.
Basically, this is RBI's way of making sure banks do not stretch themselves too thin with risky lending or investments (think of it as a financial safety net for the whole system).
Noncompliant banks could face capital restrictions
These rules follow global standards and are designed to stop banks from taking on more risk than they can handle.
The RBI listened to feedback before finalizing things but decided not to lower the bar for big international banks, even though some wanted that.
Banks that do not stick to these limits could face restrictions on how they use their capital.
In short: it is all about keeping your money (and the banking system) safer.