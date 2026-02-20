RBI sold $10B in December to stabilize rupee: Report
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $10.02 billion in December 2025 to help keep the rupee from sliding further, as US-India trade tensions and money leaving the country made things rocky.
This was even more than November's $9.7 billion net sale, showing the RBI stepped up its efforts.
Why the RBI's intervention matters
When the rupee gets shaky, it can mean higher costs for imports and headaches for businesses trading globally.
By jumping in, the RBI helped protect both importers and exporters from sudden shocks.
Even with a big outflow in 2025, India's foreign exchange reserves actually grew to $687.26 billion by December's end—giving the economy some extra breathing room.
Rupee hit record low of 91.0750 against dollar mid-December
The rupee hit a record low of 91.0750 against the dollar on December 16 thanks to ongoing trade spats and investors pulling money out of India.
The RBI responded with large spot and forward sales to push back against global jitters and dollar strength—and after a February agreement between countries, things started looking up for the currency again.