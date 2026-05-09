RBI staff across India protest new promotion policy on Friday
RBI staff across India protested on Friday, including at the Mumbai headquarters, upset over a new promotion policy.
Instead of the old time-based system, promotions now depend on open vacancies for Grade C to D and above, leaving many worried about getting stuck in their careers.
Grade C promotions depend on vacancies
The change means that after Grade C, you only move up if there is an opening, not just because you have put in your years.
Around 40 Grade D vacancies compare with 150-200 officers in the upcoming Grade C batch.
The RBI Officers's Association has asked Governor Sanjay Malhotra to rethink things so everyone gets a fair shot at moving up.
RBI officials say they will talk with staff about their concerns, and the official spokesperson did not respond, but a senior central bank official said the RBI will discuss the issues with employees and address their concerns.