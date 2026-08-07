RBI suggestion weighs on financials as Sensex falls 456 points

The stock market had a rough Friday, with the Sensex dropping 456 points to close at 78,499 and Nifty 50 slipping 65 points to 24,571.

Financial stocks were among the biggest drags, especially Bajaj Finance, which plunged 6% after the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, suggested banning nonbanking financial companies, or NBFCs, from offering revolving credit.

Despite the slump, midcap stocks managed a small win, gaining 137 points.