RBI survey: Indian households expect inflation at 10% next year
Business
Indian households are bracing for prices to keep climbing, with a new RBI survey showing they expect inflation to hit 10% over the next year, up from July's 9.4%.
Rising food and living costs are fueling these worries, even as the RBI tries to keep things in check.
RBI raises key rate to 5.50%
The September survey found that nearly nine out of 10 people think prices will rise further, and more folks now feel inflation is already higher than before.
To respond, the RBI just raised its key interest rate to 5.50%.
With 5,987 people across 19 cities sharing their concerns, it's clear that rising prices are on everyone's mind, especially when it comes to everyday spending and managing finances.