RBI tightens scrutiny of Indian overseas investments after $27 billion
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is ramping up its checks on Indian companies investing abroad, after money flowing out jumped from $14.5 billion in fiscal 2024 to $27 billion in fiscal 2026.
Now, the RBI has asked some firms to share more details about their foreign investments, like why they're doing it and how they're managed.
RBI seeks clarity on overseas repatriation
RBI wants to make sure these investments are legitimate business moves and that profits actually come back to India.
Companies can send up to four times their net worth overseas if it's for real business, but places like Singapore and Dubai are getting extra attention because they're often used for tax benefits.
Regulators are now asking for clearer information on how funds are used and the results they deliver, with stricter reporting likely ahead.