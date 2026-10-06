RBI to absorb ₹3L/cr via 1-day VRRR auction Wednesday
Business
The RBI is stepping in to soak up ₹3 lakh crore from banks through a one-day VRRR auction on Wednesday.
This move comes right after a similar ₹2.5 lakh crore auction, and lines up with an expected repo-rate hike;
basically, the RBI wants to tighten up extra cash in the system so its policy changes work better across the economy.
Banks offered ₹1,92,357cr, surplus ₹5,30,096cr
On Tuesday, banks offered ₹1,92,357 crore for the last auction, but there is still a huge surplus, ₹5,30,096 crore as of October 5.
These auctions help keep things steady in financial markets and get everyone ready for possible interest rate changes coming soon.