RBI to cover hedging costs enabling higher FCNR(B) deposit rates

US dollar FCNR(B) yields 6%-7.13%

Right now, big banks are giving around 6% on US dollar FCNR(B) deposits, while smaller banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank go up to 7.13%.

That's better than US Treasury yields, plus the interest is tax-free in India.

Since your money stays in foreign currency, you don't have to worry about rupee depreciation, making FCNR(B) accounts a safer bet than regular NRE deposits.

Financial advisers recommend putting fresh investments here for stability and better returns, but suggest not breaking existing NRE deposits early to avoid penalties.