RBI to launch enhanced security banknotes to curb counterfeits mid-2026

Counterfeits rise as RBI tests varnish

With 500-rupee notes now making up most of the cash in circulation, fake versions have jumped by over 20%, rising 20.5% to 141,907 counterfeit ₹500 notes in FY26 (year to end-March 2026).

To tackle this, RBI has been testing varnished notes and has also developed antimicrobial and antibacterial treatments for currency paper and managed to cut printing costs by almost a quarter by ordering fewer new notes.