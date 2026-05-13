RBI to pay biggest-ever dividend to central government, decided May

PSU dividends ₹0.75L/cr boost nontax revenue

RBI's transfers follow strict guidelines that make sure enough money is set aside for risks before any payout happens.

public sector banks are also stepping up, reporting record profits and public sector enterprises and other investments are expected to contribute ₹75,000 crore in dividends in FY2026-27.

All this helps push total nontax revenue close to ₹6.66 lakh crore, giving the government a solid financial boost alongside tax collections.