RBI to propose draft directions to make digital payments safer
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to propose draft directions to help you manage your money online, aiming to make digital payments safer.
Banks will need to add features like a "Stop Switch" (so you can disable future debits) and a "Trusted Person" option for extra security.
It's all about making it harder for fraudsters to mess with your account.
Banks face liability without customer controls
Banks will also have to let you set your own transaction limits and turn payment channels on or off, basically, giving you the power to decide how and when your money moves.
You'll even be able to set time windows for when digital transactions are allowed.
If banks don't put these controls in place and fraud happens, they'll be held responsible under RBI's draft directions.