RBI to require banks to provision upfront for risky loans Business Apr 30, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shaking up how banks handle risky loans: now, they'll have to set aside money for possible losses up front instead of waiting for things to go wrong.

Crisil Ratings says this move could lower banks' capital ratios by up to 1.2% points, but the impact can be spread out over a year to soften the blow.