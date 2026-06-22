RBI revises Kisan Credit Card rules

Objective

Adequate and timely credit support to borrowers

The RBI has said that the revised guidelines are aimed at providing "adequate and timely credit support" to borrowers engaged in agriculture and allied activities. The central bank wants to do this through a simplified and standardized credit delivery mechanism. One of the major changes is standardizing crop seasons for loan sanctioning and repayment purposes, with short-duration crops set at 12 months and long-duration ones at 18 months.