RBI to run 10 day VRRR soaking 1.5L/cr amid 4.24L/cr
Business
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is stepping in to manage the huge extra cash floating around in banks, around ₹4.24 lakh crore, to be exact.
On Friday, October 9, 2026, it will run a special 10-day auction (called a VRRR) to soak up ₹1.5 lakh crore for a bit, aiming to keep things balanced in the financial system.
RBI conducted 55 VRRR auctions
Lately, there has been so much surplus money that the RBI has conducted 55 variable rate reverse repo auctions, including two term VRRR auctions and OMO sales amounting to ₹1 lakh crore since the August 2026 policy.
This is due to the recent measures undertaken to attract capital inflows.
The goal? To remove excess surplus liquidity in the banking system.