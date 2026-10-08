RBI to run 10 day VRRR soaking 1.5L/cr amid 4.24L/cr

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is stepping in to manage the huge extra cash floating around in banks, around ₹4.24 lakh crore, to be exact.

On Friday, October 9, 2026, it will run a special 10-day auction (called a VRRR) to soak up ₹1.5 lakh crore for a bit, aiming to keep things balanced in the financial system.