RBI to scrutinize HDFC Bank amid chairman's sudden exit
HDFC Bank is in the spotlight as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may closely scrutinize HDFC Bank's application for Sashidhar Jagdishan's third-term appointment.
This comes right after part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty quit, saying recent practices at the bank didn't line up with his personal values and ethics.
Chakraborty's exit raises questions on internal dynamics
Chakraborty's sudden exit has left board members puzzled and investors uneasy, especially since he pushed for a performance review before backing key decisions like Jagdishan's renewal.
The RBI says there are no major governance issues, but HDFC Bank's stock still dropped more than 4% on the news.
Now, with Keki Mistry stepping in as interim chairman and questions swirling about internal disagreements, investors and customers are watching for signs of stability.