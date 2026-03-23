RBI to scrutinize HDFC Bank amid chairman's sudden exit

Chakraborty's exit raises questions on internal dynamics

Chakraborty's sudden exit has left board members puzzled and investors uneasy, especially since he pushed for a performance review before backing key decisions like Jagdishan's renewal.

The RBI says there are no major governance issues, but HDFC Bank's stock still dropped more than 4% on the news.

Now, with Keki Mistry stepping in as interim chairman and questions swirling about internal disagreements, investors and customers are watching for signs of stability.