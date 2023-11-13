RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year bonds at 7.69-7.72%

1/2

Business 1 min read

RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year bonds at 7.69-7.72%

By Rishabh Raj 01:29 pm Nov 13, 202301:29 pm

The target is to secure a total sum of Rs. 12,500 crore

In a move to raise funds, Indian states are set to conduct a bond sale with maturities ranging from 10 to 30 years. The goal is to secure a total sum of Rs. 12,500 crore, according to a report by Reuters. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to set a cut-off yield for 10-year state bonds within the 7.69% to 7.72% range.

2/2

Expected cut-off yields for different bond maturities

The quantum targeted for the 10-11-year bonds is Rs. 66 billion, with a specified yield range of 7.69% to 7.72%. The 12-19 year bonds segment is aimed at raising Rs. 48 billion, with a yield range of 7.70% to 7.74%. With a quantum of Rs. 11 billion, the yield for 30-year bonds is set at 7.61%, falling within a tight range of 7.60% to 7.62%.