RBI to standardize deposit interest rates from Oct 1 2026
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is rolling out fresh rules for deposit interest rates from October 1, 2026.
These apply to all types of banks, so whether you use a commercial bank or a payment bank, the changes affect everyone.
The main aim is to make interest rates more consistent and transparent so you know exactly what you are getting.
Banks must publish same-day rates online
Banks will have to offer the same interest rate for equal deposits made on the same day, no matter which branch you visit.
Rates will be published online ahead of time, making it easier to compare and plan.
Retail fixed-deposit rates are not expected to change right away, but clearer disclosures should cut down confusion and build trust.
Banks post large-deposit rates by 10am
For bigger deposits, banks can set different rates based on their liquidity needs, but they will need to update these rates on every business day by 10am on their websites.
This gives investors more clarity while letting banks stay flexible.