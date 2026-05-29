RBI to test polymer banknotes to curb rising printing costs

Indian polymer notes durable, costlier

Polymer notes are made from a special plastic (BOPP), making them 2.5 to four times tougher than regular paper notes, so they last longer but cost nearly twice as much to make.

Earlier attempts in India didn't work out due to tech issues, but with better ATMs and security features now, RBI thinks it's finally worth a real shot.

If successful, India could join countries like Australia and Canada that already use these durable notes.