RBI to tighten fraud protections from January 1 2027

RBI mandates 1-time 85% scam reimbursement

If you lose up to ₹50,000 in a scam, starting January 1, 2027, you can claim back 85% (up to ₹25,000), but only once ever.

Banks have stricter deadlines: they must resolve domestic fraud complaints in 45 days and international ones in 60 days.

For credit card scams, banks will reverse disputed amounts within five days.

Plus, instant SMS alerts for transactions above ₹500 will keep everyone (especially those without smartphones) in the loop.