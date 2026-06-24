RBI to tighten fraud protections from January 1 2027
Business
Big news for anyone using UPI, cards, or online banking: Starting January 1, 2027, the Reserve Bank of India is rolling out tougher fraud protection.
The goal? To help people who get tricked into sending money or approving shady transactions feel more secure.
RBI mandates 1-time 85% scam reimbursement
If you lose up to ₹50,000 in a scam, starting January 1, 2027, you can claim back 85% (up to ₹25,000), but only once ever.
Banks have stricter deadlines: they must resolve domestic fraud complaints in 45 days and international ones in 60 days.
For credit card scams, banks will reverse disputed amounts within five days.
Plus, instant SMS alerts for transactions above ₹500 will keep everyone (especially those without smartphones) in the loop.