RBI to track FASTag, satellite, digital payments for economic signals
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is stepping up its game by tracking things like FASTag toll payments, satellite images, and digital payments to get a real-time sense of how the economy is doing.
Announced by Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, this move helps the RBI spot economic trends faster, before official government statistics come out.
RBI monitors business activity and crops
By following FASTag data for freight movement, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, e-way bills, and digital transactions, the RBI gets a clearer picture of business activity across the country.
They are also using satellite images to keep an eye on weather changes and crop output.
All these technology tools help the RBI make smarter decisions about policies, so they can respond quickly if things start shifting in the economy.