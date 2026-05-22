RBI transfers record ₹2.87 lakh crore surplus to government
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a record surplus transfer of ₹2.87 lakh crore to the central government for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). The decision was approved by the Central Board of Directors of the RBI during its meeting today. This is a significant increase from last year's transfer of ₹2.69 lakh crore, which was 27% higher than FY24's amount of ₹2.11 lakh crore.
Financial growth
RBI's gross income for FY26
RBI's gross income rose 26.42% year-on-year, while expenditure before risk provisions increased 27.6%. The central bank said its balance sheet expanded 20.61% to ₹91.97 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. RBI added that net income before risk provisions and transfers to statutory funds stood at ₹3.96 lakh crore in FY26, compared with ₹3.13 lakh crore in FY25.
Dividend sources
Factors driving the record payout
The RBI's dividend payouts come from income earned on domestic investments, foreign-exchange holdings, and fees for printing currency notes. For FY26, the payout was largely driven by strong gains from foreign exchange interventions and investment income. A sharp fall in the US dollar and a 60% surge in gold prices during this period significantly improved the RBI's profitability, resulting in a record surplus.