This is a significant increase from last year's transfer of ₹2.69 lakh crore

RBI transfers record ₹2.87 lakh crore surplus to government

By Mudit Dube 05:14 pm May 22, 202605:14 pm

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a record surplus transfer of ₹2.87 lakh crore to the central government for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). The decision was approved by the Central Board of Directors of the RBI during its meeting today. This is a significant increase from last year's transfer of ₹2.69 lakh crore, which was 27% higher than FY24's amount of ₹2.11 lakh crore.