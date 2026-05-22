RBI transfers record ₹2.87L/cr surplus to central government for FY26
Business
Big news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just transferred a record ₹2.87 lakh crore surplus to the central government for FY26, beating last year's amount and adding to the dividend income anticipated in the budget.
This move is especially important right now, as India faces economic uncertainty from global events like the Middle East crisis.
Surplus strengthens RBI finances, lowers buffer
This huge transfer gives the government extra cash and a fiscal cushion to address challenges arising from the ongoing Middle East crisis.
It also shows how strong RBI's finances are: its income jumped 26%, and its balance sheet grew by over 20%.
To stay prepared, RBI lowered its risk buffer slightly, based on the revised Economic Capital Framework approved by the Central Board.