RBI urges quarterly bank disclosures under proposed Basel III revisions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is pushing for banks to share more details about their finances, thanks to proposed revised disclosure requirements under the Basel III framework.
Starting from the quarter ended September 30, 2026, banks will need to publish important statistics, like how much core capital they have, their risk levels, and liquidity ratios, every quarter.
The goal: make things clearer and easier to track for everyone.
Banks must host regulatory disclosure section
Banks will also have to create a dedicated "Regulatory Disclosure Section" on their websites where all these reports go, keeping archives for at least 10 years.
If something big changes in the numbers, banks need to explain why.
They can skip info that doesn't matter, but only if they say why it's not relevant.