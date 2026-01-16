RBI wants banks to keep more backup for forex and gold risks Business Jan 16, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just proposed a new rule: from April 1, 2027, most banks and financial institutions will need to set aside 9% capital against their net open positions in foreign currency and gold, with exceptions such as Standalone Primary Dealers facing a 15% charge and specific treatments for some co-operative and other banks (for example, some co-operative banks that are not Authorized Dealers may not be required to maintain forex risk capital and may only need to compute/hold capital for gold positions).

This is meant to make the banking system sturdier when it comes to global money moves.