RBI wants BRICS countries to link digital currencies by 2026

Why does it matter?

If this goes through, paying across borders in BRICS countries could get a lot simpler—no more juggling different banking systems or relying on the US dollar as much.

It's also part of a bigger move by BRICS to rely less on the dollar, with new projects like a partly gold-backed "BRICS Unit" currency and their own version of SWIFT called "BRICS Pay."

Still, there are hurdles: getting everyone on the same tech standards and keeping things secure won't be easy.

But if they pull it off, it could change how money moves between some of the world's biggest economies.