RBI warns AI valuations and cyber risks, says Sanjay Malhotra
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just sounded the alarm on two major issues: elevated AI-related asset valuations and rising cyber risks.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said these could shake up global economic stability, adding, "Well, all these risks are material. I think for us as central bankers, the most significant of these is cyber risks," said by Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the post-policy press conference in response to ANI.
RBI tightens rules, oil estimate $95
With more AI in finance, the RBI is tightening rules to tackle cyber threats.
Plus, thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions and high oil prices, it has bumped up its oil price estimate to $95 per barrel.