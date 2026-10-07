RBI warns AI valuations and cyber risks, says Sanjay Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just sounded the alarm on two major issues: elevated AI-related asset valuations and rising cyber risks.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said these could shake up global economic stability, adding, "Well, all these risks are material. I think for us as central bankers, the most significant of these is cyber risks," said by Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the post-policy press conference in response to ANI.