RBI's 50,000cr VRRR drew half offers, signals 2Lcr surplus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a liquidity-draining variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operation of ₹50,000 crore on November 3, 2026, but banks only offered about one-half of that amount.

This lukewarm response points to plenty of extra cash, around ₹2 lakh crore, still floating in the banking system, and shows not all banks are feeling the same about their money needs.