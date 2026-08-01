RBI's FCNR(B) ECB and OFCB schemes could bring $100 billion

By July 2026, these schemes had already attracted $40.81 billion, with most of it ($36.72 billion) coming from FCNR(B) deposits alone.

Economists think FCNR(B) could end up contributing $50 billion to $60 billion overall, while ECB and OFCB might add another $10 billion or more.

With collection windows open through late 2026, forecasts now suggest India could see a balance of payments surplus of $35 billion to $40 billion by fiscal year 2027 thanks to these strong inflows.