RBI's June meeting questions 1st repo hike in 3 years Business May 26, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is gearing up for its big policy meeting from June 3-5, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra set to announce the verdict on December 5.

The main question: will the repo rate (currently 5.25%) stay put or go up for the first time in three years?

Rising inflation has everyone guessing, and opinions are split.