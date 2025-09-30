RBI's new banking amendments: What it means for you

Key changes coming your way

Banks can now reduce certain components of the spread on floating-rate loans sooner, so you might see lower interest rates faster than before.

Plus, if you have a personal or MSME loan, you could get the option to switch between floating and fixed rates during resets.

Also, working capital loans backed by gold are now open to more types of borrowers—including those using gold as raw material—with smaller urban co-op banks joining in.