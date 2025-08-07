RBI's new co-lending rules: Blended interest rates, single KYC check Business Aug 07, 2025

The RBI just dropped fresh guidelines for how banks and NBFCs can team up to give out loans—these kick in from January 1, 2026.

The big updates? Loans will now have blended interest rates, cash flows must go through an escrow account, and both lenders can use a single KYC check for borrowers.

These changes aim to make the whole process smoother and more transparent.