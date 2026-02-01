RBI's new DLG rules could reshape digital lending landscape

How this will help borrowers

Every time an NBFC uses a DLG, they'll need to recalculate their risk since the guarantee shrinks with each use.

The RBI is also keeping things tight: only DLGs from regulated fintech partners count, so no shortcuts with unregulated digital lenders.

For younger borrowers or startups who might seem "risky" on paper, this move could mean more chances at getting loans—since fintech partners are willing to back them up for up to 5% of losses.

Plus, these rules will apply across all co-lending deals too, making things fairer and clearer in digital lending.