RBI's new ombudsman scheme: Bigger payouts, easier complaints
Starting July 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India is rolling out an upgraded Ombudsman Scheme to help customers with banking and service-related complaints.
After listening to public feedback, RBI has boosted compensation and made it simpler to get help.
What's changed?
From July 1, 2026, you will be able to claim up to ₹30 lakh for losses—50% more than before—and up to ₹3 lakh extra for time lost or mental stress.
The scheme covers commercial banks, regional rural banks, state and central co-operative banks, urban co-operative banks meeting deposit criteria, certain NBFCs with customer interface, non-bank PPI issuers and credit information companies, subject to specified criteria and exclusions.
No matter the size of your dispute, you're covered.
Filing a complaint just got easier
Complaints can be filed online, by email, post, or at RBI centers—no need for complicated steps.
Banks and NBFCs have to clearly share info about this scheme and appoint officers to help you out.
If they don't follow the rules, RBI can step in with penalties.