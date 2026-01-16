RBI's new ombudsman scheme: Bigger payouts, easier complaints

What's changed?

From July 1, 2026, you will be able to claim up to ₹30 lakh for losses—50% more than before—and up to ₹3 lakh extra for time lost or mental stress.

The scheme covers commercial banks, regional rural banks, state and central co-operative banks, urban co-operative banks meeting deposit criteria, certain NBFCs with customer interface, non-bank PPI issuers and credit information companies, subject to specified criteria and exclusions.

No matter the size of your dispute, you're covered.