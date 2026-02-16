RBI's new rules make it easier for Indian firms to borrow

What's changing?

Now, firms can borrow up to $1 billion or 300% of their net worth, whichever is higher.

There's no more fixed cap on interest rates—everything's market-driven now—so companies can negotiate better deals.

Plus, more types of lenders are allowed, including those at IFSCs and foreign branches.

The big picture: RBI wants to attract more foreign investment and help Indian businesses grow by giving them easier access to global funds.