RBI's new rules on bank funding for acquisitions Business Feb 13, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is letting banks fund company takeovers with up to 20% of their core capital—double the earlier draft limit.

Banks can cover up to 75% of an acquisition's price for both listed and unlisted targets, and the draft had tied profitability and listed-company requirements to the acquiring company, while buyers must put in at least 25% from their own pocket.

There's also a cap: overall market bets can't go over 40% of a bank's main capital.