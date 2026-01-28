RBI's new rules put promoter holding firms under stricter watch

Why does it matter?

With the new CIC tag, these companies must follow strict rules—like keeping 90% of their assets tied up in group companies and meeting tough financial benchmarks if they handle public funds.

Some experts worry the rules don't match how these businesses actually work.

As Moin Ladha puts it, clearer guidelines could help ease pushback from companies.

The RBI says these changes are meant to reduce risks where public money is involved, especially in complicated business groups.