RBI's new scheme makes banking complaints way simpler
Starting July 1, the RBI is rolling out the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026—a one-stop, free platform to sort out issues with banks and financial services.
Whether you're dealing with a commercial bank, a big NBFC, or even a prepaid card provider, this scheme has you covered.
Everything runs through Chandigarh's Centralized Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC), so no more chasing different complaint desks.
How do you actually file a complaint?
If your bank or financial company isn't solving your issue within 30 days, you can take it up directly with the RBI—online at cms.rbi.org.in, by email (crpc@rbi.org.in), or even by post.
The CRPC handles complaints in any language and gets responses from companies within 15 days.
Still not happy? You can appeal to an RBI Executive Director within another month.
Why does this matter now?
Complaints under the RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme have risen in recent years, so things were getting stuck for ages.
This new scheme aims to speed things up and make life easier for anyone frustrated by slow or confusing complaint processes.