RBI's new scheme makes banking complaints way simpler

How do you actually file a complaint?

If your bank or financial company isn't solving your issue within 30 days, you can take it up directly with the RBI—online at cms.rbi.org.in, by email (crpc@rbi.org.in), or even by post.

The CRPC handles complaints in any language and gets responses from companies within 15 days.

Still not happy? You can appeal to an RBI Executive Director within another month.