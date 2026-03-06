RBI's record bond purchases keep lending smooth amid massive borrowings

By snapping up so many bonds, RBI kept interest rates (yields) from spiking—especially the key 10-year yield, which stayed around 6.60%. That helped maintain orderly market conditions and steady yields, which is good news if you care about jobs or investments.

With the government borrowing so much, money in the system got tight and rates started creeping up.

To fix this, RBI not only bought more bonds than ever, with purchases intensifying this week (March 2026) to address tightening, but also took steps to keep liquidity available, making it easier for banks to lend and keeping things steady as financial conditions tightened recently.