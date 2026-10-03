RBI's Sanjay Malhotra says AI valuation correction could attract investment
Business
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra just shared some interesting insights at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in Delhi.
He pointed out that if a correction in elevated artificial intelligence-linked valuations in advanced countries cool off, India could actually see more international investment coming its way.
Malhotra warns regulators on AI risks
Malhotra explained that while AI has been fueling global markets, a slowdown might help India by making its markets more attractive.
But he also warned that as AI keeps growing, it brings new risks, especially around financial stability and cyber threats.
His advice? Regulators need to stay sharp and make sure our financial systems can handle both innovation and unexpected shocks.