RBI's Shirish Chandra Murmu urges regular AI stress tests

Murmu laid out five key rules for using AI in banking, like always having a real person answerable for automated decisions and keeping a clear record of all AI tools (even the ones from outside vendors).

He also said customers should know when they are talking to a bot and that big choices (like loan rejections) should still involve humans.

Plus, he warned that cutting corners on customer experience or relying too much on shared data could backfire.

RBI even has its own tool, MuleHunter.ai, to help spot risks banks might miss.