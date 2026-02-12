RBI's surprise dollar sale lifts rupee 38 paise Business Feb 12, 2026

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised everyone by selling dollars before markets opened, giving the rupee a much-needed lift.

The currency jumped 38 paise to 90.40 against the US dollar, and even touched 90.14 at one point.

Many traders didn't see this coming—one admitted, "I don't think anyone would have called this."