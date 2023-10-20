RBL Bank launches zero-balance GO Savings Account: Check benefits

By Rishabh Raj 06:16 pm Oct 20, 202306:16 pm

To sign up, you need to pay once for the first 12 months and then pay a renewal fee

RBL Bank has unveiled its newest digital banking offering, the GO Savings Account. This zero-balance account provides a simple account opening process and user-friendly features, appealing to customers across all age groups. The GO Savings Account signifies a contemporary shift in banking, introducing an innovative subscription-based model. Deepak Gaddhyan, Head of Branch and Business Banking at RBL Bank, expressed that the launch aims to "bridge the gap between traditional and digital banking by offering a compelling value proposition for customers."

What are the benefits?

The GO Savings Account delivers numerous advantages without any additional fees. The benefits include a premium debit card, access to your CIBIL report, cyber insurance, accident and travel insurance, joining vouchers, international cash withdrawals, various banking features, a virtual debit card, and competitive interest rates (up to 7.5% per year). You also get vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for top-tier brands.

Subscription model

In this subscription model, customers pay a one-time fee, and once that's done, they can enjoy all the benefits at no additional cost. These benefits come as a bundled package with an initial subscription charge of Rs. 1,999 (plus taxes) for the first year, and subsequently, an annual renewal fee of Rs. 599 (plus taxes).

How to open your GO Savings Account?

To open a GO Savings Account, simply go online, where the entire process takes just a few minutes. You will need to provide your Aadhaar and PAN details for identification. Visit the bank's website or use their mobile app to start the process. Fill in your personal information, agree to the terms, and create login details. After verifying your Aadhaar and PAN, you will get confirmation and can log in to start using your GO Savings Account.