RBL Bank opens 23 new branches, now totals 603 outlets
Business
RBL Bank just launched 23 new branches across India, think Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, bringing its total to 603.
This is part of its push to be more accessible in both big cities and smaller towns.
RBL Bank eyes 800 branches FY27
Looking ahead, RBL wants to cross 800 branches in FY27 and is especially focusing on Kerala's nonresident community: 13 of the new spots are there thanks to strong remittance business.
Plus, with a massive $3 billion investment from Emirates NBD last October, the bank's financial muscle just got a serious upgrade for even more expansion.