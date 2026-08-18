Reach Capital raises $265 million fund for AI learning, health, work

Reach plans to back about 50 early-stage companies over the next three years, with investments from $1 million to $10 million each.

Despite a tough market, they raised this fund in under six months with support from Capricorn Investment Group and the LEGO Foundation.

Past wins include GPTZero, the AI-detection tool recently acquired by Superhuman, the productivity platform now owned by Grammarly, after hitting more than 19 million registered users and $30 million in annual recurring revenue.