Reach cuts 220 editorial jobs amid shift to AI content
Business
Reach, the publisher behind the Mirror and Express, is letting go of 220 editorial staff as fewer people visit their websites, especially with more readers turning to AI-generated content.
This comes after a previous round of job cuts earlier this year, highlighting just how much news consumption habits are changing.
Reach to close underperforming online brands
With digital revenue slipping, Reach will close some underperforming online brands like KentLive and AberdeenLive.
They're also planning to add 60 new roles focused on subscriptions and long-form videos, hoping these changes will help them connect better with readers and grow their digital subscriber base from 50,000 to 75,000 by the end of its current financial year.