Realme India CEO Michael Guo steps down citing health reasons

Realme joins OPPO ecosystem amid layoffs

Realme is shifting from being an independent brand to becoming part of OPPO's ecosystem, alongside OnePlus, for smoother operations.

The restructuring aims to boost efficiency and has already led to around 25 employees leaving, with more layoffs likely in overlapping roles.

After the Diwali festive season, Realme distributors will join OPPO's network and handle both brands' products, making things more streamlined for everyone involved.