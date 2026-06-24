Realme India CEO Michael Guo steps down citing health reasons
Business
Michael Guo, who helped Realme grow in India, has stepped down as CEO due to health reasons.
His exit comes as Realme is going through a big shake-up under OPPO, its parent company.
Chase Xu, Realme Global vice president, will now lead the India team.
Realme joins OPPO ecosystem amid layoffs
Realme is shifting from being an independent brand to becoming part of OPPO's ecosystem, alongside OnePlus, for smoother operations.
The restructuring aims to boost efficiency and has already led to around 25 employees leaving, with more layoffs likely in overlapping roles.
After the Diwali festive season, Realme distributors will join OPPO's network and handle both brands' products, making things more streamlined for everyone involved.