Recent graduates report difficulty landing 1st jobs amid AI concerns

Landing that first job is proving harder than ever for recent grads.

Irene Chang, a 21-year-old Georgia Tech graduate, has sent out about 450 applications since last September with no luck.

Jacqueline Kline, who finished her master's degree at Florida State, has applied for more than 500 roles since December but keeps hitting dead ends too.

Both say they think AI may be part of the reason finding a job in their respective fields has been such a challenge.