Reckitt posts double-digit revenue growth in India in early 2026
Business
Reckitt, the company behind Dettol and Finish, just posted double-digit revenue growth in India in early 2026.
This jump came from stronger sales in germ protection and household care, thanks to better distribution and smarter execution.
Kris Licht highlights Dettol Activ Botany
CEO Kris Licht pointed out that new launches like Dettol Activ Botany are helping Reckitt grow fast in markets like India and China.
The plan is to keep innovating and improving across regions, even as high global prices make things tricky.
Still, Reckitt feels confident about what is ahead.