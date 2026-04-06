Record 9.1msf leased by foreign companies in India early 2026
Foreign companies snapped up a record 9.1 million square feet of office space across major Indian cities in early 2026, according to CBRE.
This jump is mainly thanks to the rise of global capability centers (GCCs), highlighting how India's becoming a go-to spot for complex business operations.
Office space demand overall grew by 5%, reaching 20.7 million square feet.
Bengaluru leads leasing, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai close
Bengaluru took the top spot with nearly a third of all new leases, while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai weren't far behind; together, these three cities made up two-thirds of total leasing activity.
American companies were especially active in setting up GCCs, driving most of this growth.
E-commerce tech and BFSI drive demand
CBRE's Anshuman Magazine pointed out that sectors like e-commerce, tech, and BFSI are fueling this demand.
There is growing interest in green-certified and well-equipped offices too.
The trend looks set to continue as GCCs expand into multifunctional hubs through 2026.