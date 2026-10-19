Record breaking Jio Platforms IPO attracts ₹2.5L/cr demand from investors
Business
Jio Platforms just pulled off a record-breaking IPO, attracting an incredible ₹2.5 lakh crore in demand from big investors; something India's never seen before.
The anchor portion alone was subscribed over 30 times, making it clear that everyone's betting big on Jio's future.
Global funds and mutuals back Jio
It's not just local interest: global giants like BlackRock, Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority all jumped in.
Plus, every top Indian mutual fund got involved too.
This huge mix of investors signals a major moment for both Jio and the Indian market, showing the world that India is becoming an even bigger player in global business.